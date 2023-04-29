Oregon clinches series over Arizona State, defeats Sun Devils 16-10

EUGENE- The well-oiled machine that is Oregon's offense continued on Saturday, matching a season high in runs defeated Arizona State 16-10.
They did so in front of the ninth largest crowd (3,821) in PK Park history.
Eight of the Ducks’ nine starters recording multiple hits. Six Ducks drove in multiple runs while six also scored multiple times.
The Ducks hit four of the 10 home runs in the game, but Oregon (30-12, 13-7 Pac-12) also accounted for seven of the combined 10 doubles leading to outhitting Arizona State (28-15, 13-6 Pac-12) 19 to 11.
“Fantastic," said Head Coach Mark Wasikowski. "A lot of great at bats and you know winning the first two games of a series is awesome. A great feeling.”
Logan Mercado (4-0) picked up win allowing four runs on just six hits in 6.2 innings of work. Matt Dallas got his second save tossing the final three innings.
Oregon looks to complete the sweep on Sunday.
First pitch is set for 12:05.