Oregon defeats Portland State in straight sets

PORTLAND, Ore. -- No. 19 Oregon volleyball defeated Portland State in the Rose City Showdown finale, 3-0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-18).
The Ducks finished the match with a 42-18 kill advantage.
Freshman Mimi Colyer led Oregon with 13 kills.
Senior Brooke Nuneviller added 12 kills in the victory.
Redshirt junior Hannah Pukis led all players with 32 assists in the match.
With the win the Ducks improve to 2-0 on the season.
Oregon will host UC Davis in the Oregon Invitational at 6 p.m. Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena.