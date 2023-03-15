 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oregon dominates UC Irvine, continues NIT run

  • Updated
  • 0
Oregon Generic

EUGENE, Ore--- Oregon dominated UC Irvine, 84-58, in the first round of the NIT at Matthew Knight Arena on Wednesday. 

Senior Rivaldo Soares led the Ducks with 21 points while shooting 7-14 from the field and 2-4 from downtown. 

As a team, the Ducks shot 12-28 from the three-point line. 

Oregon held UC Irvine to just 24-80 from the field and 4-23 from downtown. 

With the win, Oregon advances to the second round of the NIT. The Ducks will play UCF. Sunday's tip is set for 4:30 p.m. The game will be played at Matthew Knight Arena. 

Recommended for you