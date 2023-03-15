Oregon dominates UC Irvine, continues NIT run

EUGENE, Ore--- Oregon dominated UC Irvine, 84-58, in the first round of the NIT at Matthew Knight Arena on Wednesday.
Senior Rivaldo Soares led the Ducks with 21 points while shooting 7-14 from the field and 2-4 from downtown.
As a team, the Ducks shot 12-28 from the three-point line.
Oregon held UC Irvine to just 24-80 from the field and 4-23 from downtown.
With the win, Oregon advances to the second round of the NIT. The Ducks will play UCF. Sunday's tip is set for 4:30 p.m. The game will be played at Matthew Knight Arena.