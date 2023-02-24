Oregon Ducks Softball splits Friday Doubleheader

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. – No. 22 Oregon overcame a loss to Cal State Fullerton in the morning with a last at-bat, 2-1, win against No. 19 Northwestern Friday at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.
Allee Bunker’s two-out RBI single in the top of the seventh gave the Ducks (9-3) the lead against the Wildcats.
“That’s what we’re about,” said head coach Melyssa Lombardi. “Creating small ball, moving our runners over and then clutching up and driving them in and they did just that.”
Oregon’s offense managed to scratch out just enough runs off Boyd. Kyla Morris led off the top of the third with a single and stole second. Delgado’s grounder moved Morris to third and she came home on McGowan’s RBI single through the left side for a 1-0 lead.
Rudd’s homer knotted things up for the Wildcats and the teams went to the final inning tied at 1-1.
With one out in the seventh, Morris reached base on her third hit of the game. Delgado’s infield single put runners on first and second with one out. McGowan’s grounder forced Morris at third.
Bunker stepped to the plate with McGowan on first and Delgado on second with two outs. Bunker delivered by lining a single into left field and Delgado beat the throw home to score the decisive run.
The Ducks’ stay at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic continues Saturday with games scheduled against No. 3 Florida 10 AM and No. 24 Missouri 3 PM.