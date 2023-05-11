Oregon error gives Stanford walk-off win Pac 12 quarterfinal, Ducks eliminated

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures up to 95 possible. Minimum temperatures of 65 are possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be slow to cool at night, especially in urban areas and the Portland/Vancouver Metropolitan area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&