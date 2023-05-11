 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures up
to 95 possible. Minimum temperatures of 65 are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be slow to cool at
night, especially in urban areas and the Portland/Vancouver
Metropolitan area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Oregon error gives Stanford walk-off win Pac 12 quarterfinal, Ducks eliminated

  • 0
Oregon Generic

TUCSON, Ari--- Oregon Softball's Pac 12 Tournament run came to an end after an infield throwing error handed Stanford a 4-3 win, in the quarterfinal round of the tournament. Thursday's loss eliminates Oregon from the first Pac 12 Tournament in Tucson, Arizona. 

The No. 5-seed Ducks (35-15, 14-11 Pac 12) got out to a fast start. Alyssa Daniell hit a two-shot home run in the top of the 2nd, giving Oregon a 2-0 lead. 

It would take until the bottom of the 6th for the No. 4-seed Cardinal (40-12, 15-10 Pac 12) to respond. Emily Young hit a solo homer to get Stanford within one. Then, Emily Shultz used an RBI-double to tie the game at two. 

Tehya Bird came up clutch for the Ducks in the top of the 7th. Bird singled through the left side and helped force a fielding error by the Cardinal. Ariel Carlson would score, giving the Ducks a 3-2 lead. 

In the bottom of the 7th, the Cardinal stormed back again. Kylie Chung used a solo blast to tie the game at three.

Moments later, Taylor Gindlesperger used a sacrifice bunt to force the game-clinching error. Gindlesperger was thrown out at 1st while River Mahler aggressively pushed for 3rd. Oregon's Allee Bunker short-armed the throw to third. The ball came up short and bounced past third base. Mahler advanced on the throwing error, giving Stanford the 4-3 victory. 

Stanford will play No. 1-seed UCLA in the semifinal. 

Recommended for you