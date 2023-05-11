Oregon error gives Stanford walk-off win Pac 12 quarterfinal, Ducks eliminated

TUCSON, Ari--- Oregon Softball's Pac 12 Tournament run came to an end after an infield throwing error handed Stanford a 4-3 win, in the quarterfinal round of the tournament. Thursday's loss eliminates Oregon from the first Pac 12 Tournament in Tucson, Arizona.
The No. 5-seed Ducks (35-15, 14-11 Pac 12) got out to a fast start. Alyssa Daniell hit a two-shot home run in the top of the 2nd, giving Oregon a 2-0 lead.
It would take until the bottom of the 6th for the No. 4-seed Cardinal (40-12, 15-10 Pac 12) to respond. Emily Young hit a solo homer to get Stanford within one. Then, Emily Shultz used an RBI-double to tie the game at two.
Tehya Bird came up clutch for the Ducks in the top of the 7th. Bird singled through the left side and helped force a fielding error by the Cardinal. Ariel Carlson would score, giving the Ducks a 3-2 lead.
In the bottom of the 7th, the Cardinal stormed back again. Kylie Chung used a solo blast to tie the game at three.
Moments later, Taylor Gindlesperger used a sacrifice bunt to force the game-clinching error. Gindlesperger was thrown out at 1st while River Mahler aggressively pushed for 3rd. Oregon's Allee Bunker short-armed the throw to third. The ball came up short and bounced past third base. Mahler advanced on the throwing error, giving Stanford the 4-3 victory.
Stanford will play No. 1-seed UCLA in the semifinal.