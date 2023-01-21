 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 14 ft at 15 seconds and northwest winds 10 to
15 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Oregon falls to Stanford on the road 71-64

  • Updated
  • 0
No. 3 Ducks fall in overtime to Stanford, 31-24

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Ducks finish their Bay Area away stretch 1-1 after falling to the Stanford Cardinal 71-64 Saturday night.

Jermaine Couisnard led the Ducks with 18 points followed by Rivaldo Soares with 13 points.

The victory gives Stanford its 2nd conference victory of the season. The Cardinal are now 7-12 overall with a 2-7 conference record.

Oregon falls to 11-9 overall with a 5-4 PAC-12 record.

The Ducks are back home on Thursday against Colorado.

Tip off from Matthew Knight Arena is set for 6 PM.

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

Recommended for you