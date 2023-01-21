Oregon falls to Stanford on the road 71-64

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Ducks finish their Bay Area away stretch 1-1 after falling to the Stanford Cardinal 71-64 Saturday night.
Jermaine Couisnard led the Ducks with 18 points followed by Rivaldo Soares with 13 points.
The victory gives Stanford its 2nd conference victory of the season. The Cardinal are now 7-12 overall with a 2-7 conference record.
Oregon falls to 11-9 overall with a 5-4 PAC-12 record.
The Ducks are back home on Thursday against Colorado.
Tip off from Matthew Knight Arena is set for 6 PM.