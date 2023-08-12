EUGENE- The first scrimmage at Autzen Stadium is in the books for the Oregon Ducks this fall. Hear from Coach Lanning post scrimmage in the clip above.
Oregon FB: Dan Lanning Post Practice August, 12
- By: Nick Ursini
-
Updated
0
Nick Ursini
Reporter
