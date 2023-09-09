Oregon FB: Ducks erase 27-18 deficit to beat Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas--- After falling behind, 27-18, No. 13 Oregon used a 20-point 4th quarter to get a 38-30 win over Texas Tech on Saturday. The Ducks (2-0) outscored the Red Raiders (0-2) 20-3 in the 4th, and scored the final 10 points of the game.
"A really tough environment to play in," said Oregon head coach Dan Lanning. "A lot of teams would have lost their cool when things weren't going well, but our guys kept their composure throughout the game. They were calm and composed."
Oregon running back Bucky Irving got the 4th quarter scoring started with a three-yard rushing touchdown. With the score, Oregon got the deficit down to 27-25.
Oregon field goal kicker Camden Lewis connected from 23 yards out with 10:27 left. Oregon took a 28-27 lead.
With 5:13 left in the game, Texas Tech kicker Gino Garcia made a 45-yard attempt to reclaim the lead. Oregon found itself down 28-30.
Lewis was called on again with 1:10 left in the game. Another Lewis field goal, this one from 34 yards, gave Oregon a 31-30 lead.
Former Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough, now playing for Texas Tech, was intercepted by Jeffrey Bassa with 35 seconds left. Bassa returned it for the game-sealing touchdown.
"It's a blessing, first and foremost — I thank God, I thank the man upstairs," Bassa said. "But it also comes down to the preparation that I do in practice, that we do in practice, those situations we always go through with coach Lanning. It's just a big blessing."
Shough would make one last attempt at the endzone, but it was intercepted by Bryan Addison.
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix went 32-44 for 359 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
Irving had 11 carries for 38 yards and one touchdown.
Oregon receiver Troy Franklin had six receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown.
Shough finished 24-40 for 282 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Shough also ran the ball 23 times for 101 yards and one touchdown.
Up next, Oregon will return to Autzen Stadium for a non-conference matchup against Hawai'i. That game will be Saturday, September 16, at 5:00 p.m. PT.