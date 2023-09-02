Oregon FB: Ducks run away from Portland State in opener, 81-7

EUGENE, Ore--- No. 15 Oregon set a modern-era program record 81 points in an 81-7 win over Portland State, on Saturday, at Autzen Stadium.
The Ducks' (1-0) offense once again played with speed. The Ducks scored on 12 of 13 total drives. Six of those drives went for 70+ yards. The Ducks' average time of possession being 2:24.
Oregon had 729 yards of total offense. The Ducks also had a fairly clean game, finishing with only two penalties for 20 yards.
Heisman Trophy hopeful Bo Nix went 23-27 for Oregon. Nix finished with 287 yards and three touchdowns.
Oregon running backs Jordan James and Bucky Irving, and wide receivers Troy Franklin and Gary Bryant Jr. all scored at least two touchdowns.
James had a game-high three touchdowns off 10 carries and 86 rushing yards.
Irving led the Ducks in rushing yards with 119 yards on just four carries. He finished with two touchdowns.
Franklin tied Gary Bryant Jr. for a game-high seven receptions.
Franklin finished with two touchdowns and 106 receiving yards.
Gary Bryant Jr. finished with two touchdowns and 100 receiving yards.
Up next, Oregon will go on the road to play Texas Tech. That game will be Saturday, September 9. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m.
This article will be updated as postgame interviews finish.