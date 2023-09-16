Oregon FB: Ducks use fast start to beat Hawaii, 55-10

EUGENE, Ore--- The 13th-ranked Oregon Ducks used a fast start to beat Hawaii, 55-10, at Autzen Stadium on Saturday.
Oregon (3-0) jumped to a 24-0 lead by the end of the opening quarter and never looked back.
"Really fun atmosphere tonight," UO coach Dan Lanning said. "I thought our team started really fast, and showed what we were capable of from an efficiency standpoint really in all three phases."
With the win, Oregon extended the nation's longest non-conference home winning streak to 32 games.
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix went 21-27 for 247 yards and three touchdowns.
Hawaii (1-3) quarterback Brayden Schager went 27-43 for 131 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
Oregon running back Jordan James carried the ball seven times for 61 yards and two touchdowns.
Oregon running back Noah Whittington carried the ball five times for 80 yards and one touchdown.
Oregon receivers Troy Franklin and Tez Johnson each had four receptions. Franklin had 83 yards. Johnson had 77 yards and two touchdowns.
Up next, Oregon will be back at home to take on No. 18 Colorado. The Ducks will host Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes on Saturday. Kick is set for 12:30 p.m.