Oregon FB Media Day: "Going from good to great"

  • Updated
  • 0

Oregon FB Media Day: "Going from good to great"

EUGENE, Ore--- Dan Lanning's main message to the Oregon football team over the summer has been "Going from good to great." At Oregon Football Media Day, on Monday, the Ducks spent the day talking about how each unit can do so. 

Offensively, there will be plenty of challenges on improving an offense that averaged over 500 yards per game in 2022.

Whether it's a new offensive coordinator, replacing talent on the offensive line, or a receiver room with plenty of new faces, the Ducks have a list of things that will need to click quickly. 

In the video above, Nick Ursini shows you what the Ducks had to say about the offensive side of the ball before Fall Camp opens. 

