Oregon, Georgia kickoff game sold out

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Oregon football's season opener against Georgia is officially sold out, game officials announced.
The Ducks and Bulldogs will meet September 3, in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
With Oregon ranked No. 9 and Georgia ranked No. 3, the game will be the highest-ranked neutral-site game of the opening weekend.
The matchup is also one of the most in demand tickets in the game's history.
Including this season, the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game has now sold out 14 of the 18 games since it began in 2008.
Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PST, Saturday, September 3, and will air on KEZI.