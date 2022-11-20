 Skip to main content
Oregon gives tough fight but falls to Houston

EUGENE, Ore--- Oregon Men's Basketball gave No. 3 Houston a tough fight at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday. Eventually the Ducks ran out of gas and lost, 66-56. 

Oregon (2-2) was led by N'Faly Dante. Dante finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks. 

As a team, the Ducks had eight blocks compared to Houston's three. Oregon also finished ahead in the rebound ration. The Ducks came away with 37 rebounds. The Cougars finished with 28. 

Houston (5-0) was led by Marcus Sasser. Sasser finished with 16 points, two rebounds, and three steals. 

Up next, the Ducks will take on Connecticut on the first day of the Phil Knight Invitational. That game will tip at 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving night. 

