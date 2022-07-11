Oregon hires Schumacher as head track coach

EUGENE, Ore -- Oregon has hired highly-touted distance coach Jerry Schumacher as its new head track and field and cross country coach.
Schumacher spent the past 15 years as head coach of the Nike Bowerman Track Club in Beaverton.
Schumacher has coached 28 Olympians and seen his athletes win a total of 10 Olympic and World Championship medals.
He was also named USATF Coach of the Year in 2017.
Before joining the Bowerman Track Club, Schumacher was the distance and cross country coach at Wisconsin for 10 years (1998-2008) where he won two national team titles (2005, 2007).
Schumacher replaces Robert Johnson at the helm of the Ducks.
Oregon decided not to renew Johnson's contract after spending 10 years as head coach.