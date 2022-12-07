Oregon hires Will Stein as new offensive coordinator

EUGENE, Ore--- Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning announced the hiring of Will Stein to be the next Ducks offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Wednesday.
Stein was the UTSA co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks in 2022. Per Oregon Athletics, UTSA ranked No. 9 nationally in total offense (486.1 YPG), No. 12 scoring offense (38.7 PPG), and No. 12 in passing offense (308.6 YPG).
Welcome to Oregon, @CoachWillStein!He officially joins @CoachDanLanning's staff as the Ducks' new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach 🦆📝 https://t.co/arBzrtGvLQ#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/GDi816oYWI— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 7, 2022
“I am thrilled to welcome Will, his wife, Darby, and their newborn son, Joey, to our family here at Oregon,” Lanning said. “In our search to find the absolute best fit for the University of Oregon, we committed to a detailed search for the right person to lead our offense. Will is that person. He is a passionate and innovative coach who consistently finds ways to maximize his personnel."
Stein will replace Kenny Dillingham who accepted the head coaching position at Arizona State.
The Ducks will take on North Carolina in the Holiday on December 28. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m.