Oregon hires Will Stein as new offensive coordinator

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM
PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts
up to 45 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft at 11 seconds expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9
ft at 8 seconds.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST
Thursday. Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM
PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts
up to 45 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft at 11 seconds expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9
ft at 8 seconds.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST
Thursday. Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Oregon hires Will Stein as new offensive coordinator

  • Updated
  • 0
Will Stein

EUGENE, Ore--- Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning announced the hiring of Will Stein to be the next Ducks offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. 

Stein was the UTSA co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks in 2022. Per Oregon Athletics, UTSA ranked No. 9 nationally in total offense (486.1 YPG), No. 12 scoring offense (38.7 PPG), and No. 12 in passing offense (308.6 YPG). 

“I am thrilled to welcome Will, his wife, Darby, and their newborn son, Joey, to our family here at Oregon,” Lanning said. “In our search to find the absolute best fit for the University of Oregon, we committed to a detailed search for the right person to lead our offense. Will is that person. He is a passionate and innovative coach who consistently finds ways to maximize his personnel."

Stein will replace Kenny Dillingham who accepted the head coaching position at Arizona State. 

The Ducks will take on North Carolina in the Holiday on December 28. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m.

Recommended for you