Oregon knocks off No. 6-seed Vanderbilt, advances to Nashville Regional Final

NASHVILLE, Ore--- Oregon Baseball used an 8-7 win over No. 6-seed Vanderbilt to claim a spot in the Nashville Regional Final on Saturday.
The Ducks used home runs from Tanner Smith and Bennett Thompson to move to 2-0 in the regional.
Turner Spoljaric started on the mound for Oregon. Spoljaric pitched six innings, allowing four runs off six hits.
Oregon will play against the winner of Vanderbilt and Xavier in the Regional Final. Xavier and Vanderbilt will play on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. PT.
Oregon can advance to a Super Regional with one more win. Oregon's next game will be on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. PT. If Oregon loses its next game, there will be a winner-take-all game on Monday.