Oregon Lacrosse defeated by USC

LOS ANGELES, CA— Oregon dropped its second consecutive road game in conference play in a 14-4 defeat to USC.
"USC is a great opponent,” said head coach Chelsea Hoffmann following the loss. “Their defense today was tough to beat and we needed to create more possession off draw controls and saves.”
Oregon scored the opening goal for the first time in Pac-12 play behind a solo effort from freshman Rachel Pallo.
The Trojans responded quickly to the early deficit, scoring the next five goals to claim a 5-1 lead after the first period.
Alyssa Wright scored the Ducks’ only goal of the quarter with a tremendous solo effort through contact. USC would close out the quarter with another three goals to put Oregon at a 10-2 disadvantage.
Sophomore Haley Taylor broke the USC run with her ninth goal of the season to open the fourth for the Ducks. Morgan McCarthy added to the scoring with her 20th goal of the 2023 campaign.
The Ducks return to Papé Field on Saturday, April 1, for a showdown with Colorado at 4.