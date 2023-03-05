Oregon Lacrosse defeats George Mason 16-10

FAIRFAX, VA – Oregon (3-2) finished its first road trip 1-1 after a return of form on offense led the Ducks to a 16-10 victory over George Mason (0-6).
A total of eight Oregon players finished with multiple points, including a four-goal day from junior Morgan McCarthy and a pair of goals and assists from sophomore Haley Taylor.
"I'm proud of the way we competed for all four quarters," said coach Chelsea Hoffmann following Sunday's victory. "I love the way our offense shared the ball and how our defense took away their top threats."
Oregon gets a weekend off from action to prepare for its first conference game on Friday, March 17, against California.
First draw is set for 5 PM at Papé Field.