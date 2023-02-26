Oregon Lacrosse defeats Kennesaw State, moves to 2-1

EUGENE–Oregon led wire-to-wire en route to a 15-8, win over Kennesaw State Sunday afternoon.
Oregon outshot the Owls 39-18. Sophomore Haley Taylor scored her first career hat trick while setting a new career-best point total with five.
Morgan McCarthy and the Ducks struck first to grab an early 1-0 lead. Oregon jumped out to a dominant start, outshooting Kennesaw State 15-2 in the opening quarter.
Up next for the Ducks is their first road trip of the season against Navy on Thursday, March 3.
"It's a business trip," said Head Coach Chelsea Hoffmann. "It is going to be a lot like what we see in conference play. Playing on Friday and Sunday is going to be similar to the remainder of our season, so traveling east while having our players from the east coast play in front of their families will be great."