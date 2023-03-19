Oregon Lacrosse falls to Stanford

EUGENE — The Ducks (3-4) were carried offensively behind a career-high six goals from Gabby Cleveland, all coming within the first 30 minutes of Sunday’s game. However, Stanford was just too strong offensively in an 18-8 victory.
"I love the heart and hustle from our team," said coach Chelsea Hoffmann following the loss. "We got to look back at that first half at what we were doing well and try to replicate that every day." Coach Hoffmann made it evident that the Ducks are not backing down. "Our leadership feels there is a lot of belief in that we can be a top-contending team," she said in regards to the team's postgame energy. "We have to enjoy the opportunity to play two different opponents we have not seen in 12 months or so. The biggest thing is trying to reset and refocus to use the good pieces of our game against Cal and Stanford and put it all together."
Cleveland’s performance on Sunday was her fifth consecutive game with multiple points … Morgan McCarthy extended her goal-scoring streak to 18 games after finding the net in the fourth quarter … Haley Taylor extended her point streak to six games with her third multi-assist game of the season.
The Ducks are on the road for the first time in conference play as they head to Tempe, Ariz. to take on Arizona State.