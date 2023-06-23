Oregon Lacrosse names Oregon Alumna Jessica Drummond as next head coach

EUGENE, Ore--- Oregon Lacrosse will have a familiar face on the sideline in its next season. Former Oregon Lacrosse standout Jessica Drummond has been named the program's next head coach, as announced by Athletic Director Rob Mullens on Friday.
She is the first UO Lacrosse alumna to be named a head coach.
According to Oregon Athletics, Drummond was a three-time all-conference selection as a midfielder for the Ducks from 2009-12. Drummond helped Oregon to a 2012 MPSF Tournament title.
Drummond has been at the University of Vermont for the past seven seasons. She spent her first three seasons as an assistant. She spent the past four seasons as an associate head coach. The Catamounts have a 40-30 record with Drummond on staff. Also, UV has finished five consecutive seasons with a record at .500-or-better.