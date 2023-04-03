Oregon Lacrosse's Morgan McCarthy on a 21-game scoring streak

EUGENE- It's been a long time since Oregon Lacrosse midfielder Morgan McCarthy has not scored a goal in a game. The junior from Pawling, New York had made Pape Field a home away from home and she's done so racking up a streak dating back to last season.
"We call her "Big Mac" at times," said Head Coach Chelsea Hoffmann. "She's just got this great personality that everyone wants to be around her. She's an athlete that came from a really small high school out of New York. She's been self-made, she wasn't a top recruit in the country by any means, but she's someone whose work ethic is second to none."
As of April 3, McCarthy is second in goals scored this season with 21 for the Ducks, only three behind Gabby Cleveland. McCarthy does it while playing both offense and defense.
"You know, there are some days that I really like offense and there are some days that I really like defense," said McCarthy. "So, I'm happy I get to play both sides of the ball but the majority of the time I like both 50-50."
McCarthy has scored in 21 consecutive games, the last time McCarthy did not hit the back of the net, March 20, 2022. So, there are plenty of opportunities to see her patient goal celebration.
"My former teammate Lily Stump used to do a "Stump Smash" we used to call it and I didn't even mean to start doing it, I don't do the "Stump Smash" because no one can do the "Stump Smash" but you just kind of get so hyped up when your teammate passes, and you score and sometimes like our teammates throw their sticks down when other people score. It's just out of excrement," McCarthy said.
Despite the great start to her junior year, McCarthy said there is still plenty of work to do this season.
"I'd probably say every aspect right now with my game. From shooting to ground balls to ground control to defensive reps. It's just, you are never good enough in each position so there is always room to improve."
McCarthy has the chance to make it 22-games in a row with a goal on Saturday, April 8 against UC Davis.
First draw is set for 1 PM.