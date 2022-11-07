 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 11 to 14 ft at 13 seconds tonight, then subsiding to
10 to 12 ft at 12 second. East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up
to 30 kt Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Oregon Men and Women open hoops season with dominant wins

  • 0
Oregon Generic

EUGENE, Ore--- The Oregon basketball squads opened the 2022-23 season with dominant victories at Matthew Knight Arena on Monday. 

The No. 21 Oregon Men started with a 80-45 win over Florida A&M. 

A banged up Oregon team relied on the production of it's three stars. N'Faly Dante finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Keeshawn Barthelemy had 13 points. Will Richardson played 33 minutes and had 11 points. 

The Ducks will be at home on Friday night for a game with UC Irvine. Tip off is set for 8:00 p.m.

The Oregon Women dominated Northwestern, 100-57. 

Grace VanSlooten led the Ducks with 20 points on 10-16 shooting. 

Jennah Isaj had 17 points in 21 minutes of play. 

The Oregon Women will be back at home Saturday. Tip off is set for 11:00 a.m.

Recommended for you