Oregon Men and Women open hoops season with dominant wins

EUGENE, Ore--- The Oregon basketball squads opened the 2022-23 season with dominant victories at Matthew Knight Arena on Monday.
The No. 21 Oregon Men started with a 80-45 win over Florida A&M.
A banged up Oregon team relied on the production of it's three stars. N'Faly Dante finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Keeshawn Barthelemy had 13 points. Will Richardson played 33 minutes and had 11 points.
The Ducks will be at home on Friday night for a game with UC Irvine. Tip off is set for 8:00 p.m.
The Oregon Women dominated Northwestern, 100-57.
Grace VanSlooten led the Ducks with 20 points on 10-16 shooting.
Jennah Isaj had 17 points in 21 minutes of play.
The Oregon Women will be back at home Saturday. Tip off is set for 11:00 a.m.