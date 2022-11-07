Oregon Men and Women open hoops season with dominant wins

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Seas 11 to 14 ft at 13 seconds tonight, then subsiding to 10 to 12 ft at 12 second. East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&