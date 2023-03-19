Oregon Men's Basketball advances to third round of NIT

EUGENE- Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks Men's Basketball team are moving on in the NIT after a 68-54 victory over UCF Sunday afternoon.
"Some people I know, their seasons already ended," UO freshman Kel'el Ware said. "I'm just happy to keep hooping, working on my craft in practice and in the games."
Nate Bittle has helped see to that by setting a career high in scoring both games, including 21 points plus 13 rebounds on Sunday.
Ware added 11 points as the UO big men had their way in the paint, and Quincy Guerrier complemented them with a trio of three-pointers on his way to 17 points. Keeshawn Barthelemy added nine points with eight assists, and Rivaldo Soares had eight points, five rebounds and three assists.
"I've just been waiting for this opportunity," Bittle said. "And now that we've been able to get me at the 'five' a little bit more, I think I'm more comfortable there. But you know, I'm just happy to be playing, honestly. That's all. I just want to keep playing. I don't want my season to end."
The Ducks played without N'Faly Dante and guard Jermaine Couisnard.
"For the people who came today, I really appreciate it," said Head Coach Dana Altman. "I know it's not convenient, 4:30 on Sunday afternoon. We're not where we want to be. I understand all that, but I really appreciate those people who did come today. We've got a chance to play Wisconsin on Tuesday night at home; we don't get Big Ten teams to come out here very often. So it'll be great to have them here to play at six on Tuesday. So I hope the students will respond, that People respond."
The Ducks host Wisconsin on Tuesday at Matthew Knight Arena for a 6 PM tip-off.