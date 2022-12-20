Oregon Men's Basketball falls to Utah Valley

EUGENE, Ore. --Nonconference play for Dana Altman and the Ducks end on a low note after losing to Utah Valley 77-72 Tuesday night at Matthew Knight Arena.
"There's no way to sugar-coat it," said Head Coach Dana Altman. "First half, we just buried ourselves. Offensively, you can't have three guys that play go 1-for-21."
At one point in the game, Oregon missed 12-straight three-point shots. The Ducks clawed their way back in the second half, getting as close as two points after trailing 41-24 at halftime.
The Ducks are back in action on December 31 against Oregon State.
Tip off is set for 5 PM at Matthew Knight Arena.