Weather Alert

Weather Alert

Updated Oregon zones 014,015,016 and Washington zones 045, 046
(Gorge and Upper Hood River); and Washington zone 019 (South
Washinton Cascades.) The Winter Storm Watches remains the same.


...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Significant icing possible. Total ice accumulations of
one tenth to one half of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and South
Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to
the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday
morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear most likely to warm
above freezing Friday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Oregon Men's Basketball falls to Utah Valley

No. 3 Ducks fall in overtime to Stanford, 31-24

EUGENE, Ore. --Nonconference play for Dana Altman and the Ducks end on a low note after losing to Utah Valley 77-72 Tuesday night at Matthew Knight Arena.

"There's no way to sugar-coat it," said Head Coach Dana Altman. "First half, we just buried ourselves. Offensively, you can't have three guys that play go 1-for-21."

At one point in the game, Oregon missed 12-straight three-point shots. The Ducks clawed their way back in the second half, getting as close as two points after trailing 41-24 at halftime.

The Ducks are back in action on December 31 against Oregon State.

Tip off is set for 5 PM at Matthew Knight Arena.

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

