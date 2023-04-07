Oregon Men's Basketball's Lok Wur enters transfer portal

EUGENE, Ore--- Oregon Men's Basketball forward Lok Wur announced he is entering the transfer portal on Friday.
Wur has two years of eligibility left.
⛹🏿♂️👨🏿🎓https://t.co/L5YbCyefM9— Lök Wur (@LWur15) April 7, 2023
Wur played 28 games for the Ducks during the 2022-23 season. Wur averaged 15.8 minutes per game. In those minutes, Wur average 2.6 points and 2.2 rebounds. Although, Wur began to play a larger role for the Ducks towards the end of the season.
Wur joins Kel'el Ware and Tyrone Williams as Ducks to enter the transfer portal.