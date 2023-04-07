 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oregon Men's Basketball's Lok Wur enters transfer portal

  • Updated
  • 0
Lok Wur

EUGENE, Ore--- Oregon Men's Basketball forward Lok Wur announced he is entering the transfer portal on Friday. 

Wur has two years of eligibility left. 

Wur played 28 games for the Ducks during the 2022-23 season. Wur averaged 15.8 minutes per game. In those minutes, Wur average 2.6 points and 2.2 rebounds. Although, Wur began to play a larger role for the Ducks towards the end of the season. 

Wur joins Kel'el Ware and Tyrone Williams as Ducks to enter the transfer portal. 

Recommended for you