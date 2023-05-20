Oregon Softball advances to regional final, sets up rematch with Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, AR- An eight-run fifth inning was more than enough for the Oregon Ducks to defeat the Arkansas Razorbacks 10-4 in the second round of regional play.
Arkansas defeated Notre Dame 5-0 later on Saturday to advance to the regional finals setting up a rematch with the Ducks.
"We've been talking about postseason mentality all year," said Head Coach Melyssa Lombardi. "To really see them come out today and for every single person on our team to have a hand in what we did, I'm just proud of them."
Ariel Carlson led the way for Oregon going 3-for-4 with three RBI's
Tehya Bird hit a grand slam in the fifth inning.
Morgan Scott pitched all seven innings allowing four runs on eight hits and six strikeouts.
"Life doesn't give you a lot of second chances, and we were given one," said Carlson, who was 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs Saturday. "And so we wanted to take advantage of that. We've been in this ballpark before, we've faced this team before in front of this crowd, so it wasn't anything new to us. So we were just ready."
Oregon and Arkansas will meet in the regional final for the second year in a row.
Oregon needs just one victory to advance to the regional final, while the Razorbacks need to win twice to advance.
First pitch is set for 11 AM.