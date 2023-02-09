Oregon Softball drops opener to Maryland, 7-3

 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Seas 12 to 16 ft at 16 seconds and west winds 10 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt. A few gusts to 35 kt north of Cape
Falcon until midnight.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

PEURTO VALLARTA, Mex--- No. 24 Oregon Softball dropped the season opener to Maryland, on Thursday, at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. The Ducks gave up five runs in the 1st inning, leading to a 7-3 loss. 

Oregon's (0-1) starting pitcher Stevie Hansen only lasted 0.2 innings, after giving up five 1st inning runs. 

Elise Sokolsky stepped in for Hansen and pitched 5.1 innings. Sokolsky allowed two runs on five hits with two errors. 

Maryland's (1-0) pitcher Courtney Wyche earned the win. Wyche pitched 5.2 innings. She allowed three runs on eight hits with three errors. Wyche registered four strikeouts. 

Up next for Oregon, the Ducks will take on Wisconsin on Friday. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:30 a.m. PT. 

