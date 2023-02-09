Oregon Softball drops opener to Maryland, 7-3

PEURTO VALLARTA, Mex--- No. 24 Oregon Softball dropped the season opener to Maryland, on Thursday, at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. The Ducks gave up five runs in the 1st inning, leading to a 7-3 loss.
Oregon's (0-1) starting pitcher Stevie Hansen only lasted 0.2 innings, after giving up five 1st inning runs.
Elise Sokolsky stepped in for Hansen and pitched 5.1 innings. Sokolsky allowed two runs on five hits with two errors.
Maryland's (1-0) pitcher Courtney Wyche earned the win. Wyche pitched 5.2 innings. She allowed three runs on eight hits with three errors. Wyche registered four strikeouts.
Up next for Oregon, the Ducks will take on Wisconsin on Friday. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:30 a.m. PT.