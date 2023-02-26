 Skip to main content
Oregon Softball edges UC San Diego 2-1, improves to 12-3 on the season

  • Updated
  • 0
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA–Stevie Hansen won her fourth game of the weekend and Karissa Ornelas came up big in the clutch with a pinch-hit go-ahead single in the top of the seventh inning as No. 22 Oregon closed out the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a 2-1 win against UC San Diego Sunday.

Hansen came on in relief of starter Raegan Breedlove in the bottom the third inning with two-on and none out and retired the next three batters she faced to get out of the inning and kept the Tritons (7-8) at bay the rest of the game.

Tied a 1-1 in the top of the seventh, Ornelas delivered an RBI single into right field to score Paige Sinicki with the go-ahead run.

“It was great knowing that my teammates were able to get on, and to come up just being locked in and have the opportunity to do what I did,” said Ornelas.

The Ducks return to California for the Judi Garman Classic Thursday through Saturday in Fullerton.

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

