Oregon Softball falls to Stanford in extras, 3-1

EUGENE, Ore--- No. 20 Oregon Softball fell to No. 7 Stanford in eight innings, 3-1, on Friday at Jane Sanders Stadium.
Oregon's (18-7, 1-3 Pac 12) Stevie Hansen pitched five innings for the Ducks. Hansen allowed seven hits and one run. Morgan Scott pitched three innings for the Ducks and earned the loss. Scott allowed two hits and two runs. Scott falls to 3-3 on the season.
Stanford's (23-2, 1-0) Alana Vawter pitched seven innings for the Cardinal and earned the win. Vawter allowed just one run and five hits. Vawter improves to 10-1 on the season.
Oregon and Stanford will play game two of the series on Saturday. The first pitch will be thrown