Oregon Softball finishes Puerto Vallarta College Challenge with a victory

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – Tehya Bird’s two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning lifted No. 24 Oregon past North Dakota State, 4-3, Sunday in the Ducks’ final game at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge.
Bird’s blast, the first home run of the season for Oregon, helped the Ducks go 3-2 for the opening weekend.
Stevie Hansen (1-2) picked up her first win of the season, striking out six while allowing no runs on two hits in 3.2 innings.
Oregon heads to San Diego for the Campbell/Cartier Classic next weekend.