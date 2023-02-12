 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM
PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of less than 0.5
inches, except 1 to 3 inches above 500 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From 10 PM Monday to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulations will vary in space and time.
Most elevations below 500 feet will see a trace of snow and up
to 0.5 inches, however, a heavier snow shower could bring over
an inch. The greatest threat of snow accumulation should end by
7 AM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

&&

Oregon Softball finishes Puerto Vallarta College Challenge with a victory

  • Updated
  • 0
Ducks fall to Utah in Pac-12 Championship 38-10

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – Tehya Bird’s two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning lifted No. 24 Oregon past North Dakota State, 4-3, Sunday in the Ducks’ final game at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge.

Bird’s blast, the first home run of the season for Oregon, helped the Ducks go 3-2 for the opening weekend.

Stevie Hansen (1-2) picked up her first win of the season, striking out six while allowing no runs on two hits in 3.2 innings.

Oregon heads to San Diego for the Campbell/Cartier Classic next weekend.

