Oregon Softball finishes Puerto Vallarta College Challenge with a victory

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds increase later tonight, with west 20 to 25 kt. Winds increase further on later Monday, with west to northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts 40 kt. Seas 12 to 15 ft Monday morning will gradually build on Monday, near 19 to 22 ft by early Monday evening. Winds and seas gradually easing later Monday night into Tuesday. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Gale Warning, from noon Monday to 10 AM PST Tuesday. Small Craft Advisory, until noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&