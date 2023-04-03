Oregon Softball knocks off Montana

EUGENE- The Ducks racked up nine runs on 11 hits en route to a 9-1 victory over Montana.
Stevie Hansen pitched six innings allowing three hits with six strikeouts. The win increases Hansen's record on the season to 14-4.
Kai Luschar led the way for the Ducks going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Hanna Delgado went 2-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored.
"You play a game like today, it doesn't matter who you play it against, but it can be a tough game. We're just coming off a long weekend. And I think they've handled it both times; you know, we played Seattle after Washington and then now to come play Montana after Oregon State. We've got to be able to lock in again for the fourth time and play, and I thought we did a really good job of that," Head Coach Melyssa Lombardi said.
The Ducks open a two-game series with Lindenwood at Jane Sanders Stadium on Thursday at 6 PM.