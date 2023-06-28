Oregon Softball lands All-ACC catcher Emma Kauf

EUGENE, Ore--- Three-time All-ACC catcher Emma Kauf is transferring to Oregon. Oregon head coach Melyssa Lombardi made the announcement on Wednesday.
I’ll always be a proud GT Alum and will be forever grateful for the people and opportunities that softball and school has given me in Atlanta. I am very excited to be part of the University of Oregon and to continue my softball journey and education as a Duck!!!🦆💛 https://t.co/OL7TO3OYfV— Emma Kauf (@EmmaKauf) June 28, 2023
“We are thrilled to welcome Emma to the Duck family,” said Lombardi. “Emma has been one of the top catchers nationally over her career. She is an experienced athlete who played against tough competition in the ACC. She is an elite hitter and gives us another lefty in our lineup who can hit for power and average.”
Kauf transfers from Georgia Tech where she started 51 games in 2023. In those 51 starts, Kauf hit .354 and 14 doubles. Kauf added four triples, seven home runs, and 33 runs batted in.
The Lincoln, Nebraska native has played in 175 games. Kauf has 196 career hits, 50 doubles, eight triples, 29 home runs, and 114 RBI.