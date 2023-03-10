 Skip to main content
Oregon Softball scores 4 runs in 7th, defeats No.10 Washington

SEATTLE, WA- KK Humphreys doubled to left field scored the go-ahead runs in the top of the seventh inning to lift Oregon (17-4) over Washington (18-4) 8-6.

Humphreys went 2-for-4 from the plate including a triple in the first inning to give Oregon a 2-0 lead early.

Valley Wong and Allee Bunker each went 3-for-4 from the plate.

Raegan Breedlove earned the win after coming in for Stevie Hansen who was chased from the game after 1.1 innings pitched allowing four runs.

Breedlove pitched 4.2 innings allowing two runs on four hits with three strikeouts.

Oregon and Washington are back on the field on Saturday, March 10 at 4 PM for game two of the three-game series.

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

