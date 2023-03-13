 Skip to main content
Oregon Softball shuts out Seattle, Allee Bunker now 3rd most hits as a Duck

  • Updated
  • 0
SEATTLE, WA – Stevie Hansen struck out nine Seattle U. batters to pick up her 12th victory of the season in a 9-0 shutout.

During the third inning, Allee Bunker singled for her 248th career hit, moving past current UO assistant coach Nikki (Udria) Ragin for third on the school’s career hits list.

Ragin had 247 hits in her All-American career as a Duck from 2014-17.

No. 21 Oregon (18-6) scored in every inning but the fourth.

“It definitely felt good for all of us,” said Vallery Wong. “It showed that we’re Oregon softball and that we’re going to keep pushing and get ready for Stanford.”

After a 2-2 road trip to Seattle, the Ducks will host No. 12 Stanford Friday at 6 p.m. in the 2023 home opener at Jane Sanders Stadium.

