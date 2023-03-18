Oregon Softball snaps 21-game Stanford winning streak

EUGENE, Ore--- A 6th-inning home run from Allee Bunker lifted the No. 20 Ducks over No. 7 Stanford, 2-1, snapping a 21-game Stanford winning streak at Jane Sanders Stadium on Saturday.
The game was tied, 1-1, from the 1st inning to the 6th inning. That's when Bunker sent her fifth homerun of the season over the left-field wall. The solo shot gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead, and the Ducks never looked back.
Oregon's (19-7, 2-3 Pac 12) Morgan Scott pitched seven innings. Scott allowed just one run off four hits. Scott registered four strikeouts and moved to 4-3 on the season.
Stanford's (23-3, 1-1 Pac 12) NiJaree Canady started and pitched 2.2 innings. Canady allowed one run off three hits.
Stanford's Regan Krause finished the game but earned the loss. Krause allowed one run off three hits. Krause falls to 5-2 on the season.
Oregon and Stanford will settle the series on Sunday. Game three will start at 12:00 p.m. at Jane Sanders Stadium.