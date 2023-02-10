Oregon Softball splits Friday pair against Wisconsin and Oklahoma State

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mex--- No. 24 Oregon split its two Friday games at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. The Ducks defeated Wisconsin, 4-2. Then, Oregon lost to No. 3 Oklahoma State, 3-0.
Raegan Breedlove earned the win, from the circle, for the Ducks. Breedlove managed 3.0 innings and allowed zero runs with one hit.
Against Oklahoma State, Stevie Hansen pitched the majority of the game for Oregon. Hansen managed 4.0 innings. Hansen allowed two runs off two hits. Hansen falls to 0-2 on the season.
Up next, Oregon will take on Ole Miss. Saturday's first pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. PT.