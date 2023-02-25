Oregon Softball Sweeps two top-25 teams on Saturday

CATHEDRAL CITY, CA- Make that three top-25 wins in a row for Melyssa Lombardi and the No.22 Oregon Ducks after defeating No.3 Florida and No.24 Missouri on Saturday.
Game 1: No.22 Oregon 9, No.3 Florida 0
Stevie Hansen threw a one-hitter complete game. Allee Bunker hit two homeruns while KK Humphreys hit one.
Game 2: No.22 Oregon 6, No.22 Missouri 4
The Ducks scored five runs in the sixth inning after starting the inning trailing 2-1.
Humphreys and Vallery Wong both homered in the sixth inning.
The Ducks finish The Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Sunday against UC San Diego.
First pitch is set for 10 AM.