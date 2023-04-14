Oregon Softball uses trio of homers to beat Sun Devils, 5-2

TEMPE, Ariz--- Allee Bunker, Alyssa Daniel, and Paige Sinicki all hit home runs in No. 18 Oregon's 5-2 win over Arizona State, at Alberta B. Farrington Softball Stadium, on Friday.
Arizona State's (21-14, 5-8 Pac 12) Yanni Acuna used a solo homer, in the bottom of the 1st, to give the Sun Devils a 1-0 lead.
No team would score until Oregon (26-11, 6-7 Pac 12) broke open in the top of the 6th. Bunker opened the Ducks' scoring with a two-run homer, giving Oregon a 2-1 lead. Then, Daniel hit a two-shot blast, giving Oregon a three-run cushion.
Arizona State got within two, during the bottom of the 6th, after a Makenna Harper sacrifice-fly. Acuna would score, making it a 4-2 Oregon lead.
Oregon added insurance in the top of the 7th with a solo-shot homer from Sinicki. Oregon would go up 5-2 and never look back.
Morgan Scott pitched all seven innings for the Ducks, allowing two runs off four hits. Scott finished with nine strikeouts.
Up next, Oregon and Arizona State will play game two on Saturday. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. PT.