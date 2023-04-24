Oregon State Baseball rolls past Grand Canyon

PHOENIX, AZ- Brady Kasper and Micah McDowell each homered as Oregon State wrapped up its trip to Arizona with a 13-2 win over Grand Canyon.
Kasper went deep during Oregon State’s six-run fourth inning. The home run, his first of the season. McDowell followed that with his fourth long ball of the season in the fifth during the Beavers’ three-run frame.
Every Oregon State starter recorded at least one hit for the Beavers, who finished with 18 as a team.
McDowell and Kyle Dernedde led OSU with three apiece, while Travis Bazzana, Mason Guerra, Wilson Weber and Tyce Peterson all had two.
Oregon State returns home to open a three-game series with Arizona.
First pitch Friday night at Goss Stadium is slated for 7:05.