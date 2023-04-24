 Skip to main content
Oregon State Baseball rolls past Grand Canyon

  • Updated
  • 0
Beaver Baseball

PHOENIX, AZ- Brady Kasper and Micah McDowell each homered as Oregon State wrapped up its trip to Arizona with a 13-2 win over Grand Canyon.

Kasper went deep during Oregon State’s six-run fourth inning. The home run, his first of the season. McDowell followed that with his fourth long ball of the season in the fifth during the Beavers’ three-run frame.

Every Oregon State starter recorded at least one hit for the Beavers, who finished with 18 as a team.

McDowell and Kyle Dernedde led OSU with three apiece, while Travis Bazzana, Mason Guerra, Wilson Weber and Tyce Peterson all had two.

Oregon State returns home to open a three-game series with Arizona.

First pitch Friday night at Goss Stadium is slated for 7:05.

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

