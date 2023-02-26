Oregon State Baseball Sweeps Coppin State

CORVALLIS– Four Oregon State home runs sent the Beavers to a 19-5 win over Coppin State Sunday completing the sweep over the Eagles.
Brady Kasper homered in the first, Mikey Kane went deep in the fourth and Tanner Smith and Garret Forrester hit long balls in the fifth to highlight a 21-hit day for the Beavers (6-1).
Eight of Oregon State’s nine starters recorded at least two hits. Eight of those nine batters also recorded at least one RBI in the win.
AJ Lattery took the win after coming on in relief of starter Jaren Hunter in the fifth. Lattery tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings, scattering two hits while striking out four. Lattery is 1-0 this season.
Oregon State is on the road for a four-game series with Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo starting on Thursday at 6 PM.