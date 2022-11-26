Oregon State completes epic comeback to defeat Oregon

CORVALLIS, Ore--- The Oregon State Beavers did the unthinkable at Reser Stadium on Saturday. The No. 21 Beavers fell down 31-10 with under five minutes to play in the 3rd quarter, but completed the comeback of the program. The Beavers used an intense rushing attack to defeat the No. 9 Ducks, 38-34, in the 126th playing of the rivalry game.
The Beavers also got massive stops on 4th down late in the 4th quarter, to keep the Ducks from gaining any momentum.
After Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbranson threw his second interception of the game, early in the 3rd, the Beavs reverted to a heavy rushing attack.
That attack was led by Damien Martinez. Martinez had 103 rushing yards. That completed his 6th straight game with 100 or more yards on the ground.
It was Isaiah Newell and Deshaun Fenwick who scored the touchdowns to give the Beavers the lead.
Fenwick finished with 53 yards and a touchdown. Newell had 21 yards and two touchdowns.
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix finished 27-41 for 327 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.
The two teams now await bowl decisions and tie breakers to know what their fate is for the post season.
The Ducks can still make the Pac 12 Championship should Washington State beat Washington on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.