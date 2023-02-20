Oregon State completes trip to Arizona with a win over UCSB

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Kyle Dernedde homered, Brady Kasper drove in three and three pitchers held UC Santa Barbara to three hits with nine strikeouts as Oregon State ended its trip to Arizona with an 11-0 win over the Gauchos.
Oregon State utilized a six-run third inning.
The Beavers’ first seven batters all singled, with Brady Kasper driving in a pair and Gavin Turley, Garret Forrester and Mikey Kane all tallying one RBI.
Offensively, Oregon State tallied 16 hits, with five different players recording two at least two and Travis Bazzana leading the way with three. Every Oregon State starter recorded at least one hit.
Oregon State plays in its home opener Friday night against Coppin State.
First pitch is set for 5:35.