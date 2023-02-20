 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY
TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2
inches, except 2 to 4 inches above 500 feet.

* WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below 500 feet, snow accumulations will
be spotty and will likely vary considerably. Snow will be most
likely to stick to road surfaces late Wednesday night into
early Thursday morning. Roads that remain wet Wednesday
evening will likely freeze by Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:
https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

&&

Oregon State completes trip to Arizona with a win over UCSB

  • Updated
  • 0
Beaver Baseball

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Kyle Dernedde homered, Brady Kasper drove in three and three pitchers held UC Santa Barbara to three hits with nine strikeouts as Oregon State ended its trip to Arizona with an 11-0 win over the Gauchos.

Oregon State utilized a six-run third inning.

The Beavers’ first seven batters all singled, with Brady Kasper driving in a pair and Gavin Turley, Garret Forrester and Mikey Kane all tallying one RBI.

Offensively, Oregon State tallied 16 hits, with five different players recording two at least two and Travis Bazzana leading the way with three. Every Oregon State starter recorded at least one hit.

Oregon State plays in its home opener Friday night against Coppin State.

First pitch is set for 5:35.

