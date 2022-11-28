Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray gets contract extension

CORVALLIS, Ore--- Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray will be in Corvallis through the 2024 season. The Beavers announced the contract extension on Monday.
The former Oregon State player returned to Corvallis as a linebackers coach in December of 2017. He became the defensive coordinator in November, 2021.
In 2022, The Beavers are second in the Pac 12 in yards allowed (342.3). Since Bray took over, the Beavers have allowed an average 19.8 points per game.
In the past six games though, Oregon State's defense has allowed just seven first-quarter points. In that span, opponents have scored 15.7 points per game. That is good enough for eighth fewest in the country.
Bray has also been nominated for the 2022 Broyles award. It is given annually to the beset assistant coach in the country.