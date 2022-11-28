 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...


* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 15 to 20 ft at 12 seconds
and southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 12 ft at 13
seconds and southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 PM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday.
Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray gets contract extension

  • Updated
  • 0
OSU Generic

CORVALLIS, Ore--- Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray will be in Corvallis through the 2024 season. The Beavers announced the contract extension on Monday. 

The former Oregon State player returned to Corvallis as a linebackers coach in December of 2017. He became the defensive coordinator in November, 2021. 

In 2022, The Beavers are second in the Pac 12 in yards allowed (342.3). Since Bray took over, the Beavers have allowed an average 19.8 points per game. 

In the past six games though, Oregon State's defense has allowed just seven first-quarter points. In that span, opponents have scored 15.7 points per game. That is good enough for eighth fewest in the country. 

Bray has also been nominated for the 2022 Broyles award. It is given annually to the beset assistant coach in the country. 

