Oregon State dominates Las Vegas Bowl with 30-3 win over Florida

Oregon State secured its 3rd 10-win season in program history after a blowout win over Florida in the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl. On Saturday, the Beavs claimed a 30-3 victory over Florida at Allegiant Stadium.
Oregon State was dominant from the very start and nearly doubled Florida in about every statistical category.
The Beavs had 355 total yards compared to Florida's 219. Oregon State had 164 rushing yards compared to Florida's 39. Oregon State had 24 first downs compared to Florida's 13.
Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbranson finished 12-19 for 165 yards and one touchdown.
Oregon State running back Deshaun Fenwick had 20 carries for 107 rushing yards.
Oregon State finishes the season 2022 season 10-3. The Florida Gators finish the season 6-7.