Oregon State falls to Arizona State, Von Oelhoffen to miss rest of season

CORVALLIS, Ore--- The Oregon State women started Thursday by finding out they will be missing their star, Talia Von Oelhoffen, for the remainder of the season. Then, Oregon State lost a close, 75-73 game to Arizona State.
Von Oelhoffen took to Twitter to make her announcement.
"I have been battling an injury all year," said Von Oelhoffen. "And unfortunately, I will not be able to finish out this season."
Von Oelhoffen said she would return to Oregon State next season.
With the loss to ASU, Oregon State falls to 11-17 and 3-14 in Pac 12 play.