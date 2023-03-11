 Skip to main content
Oregon State Gymnastics earn share of PAC-12 title

  • Updated
  • 0
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A record 8,859 fans piled into Legendary Gill Coliseum on Saturday afternoon to watch the No. 13 Oregon State gymnastics team record their second-best score in program history with a 197.950 to defeat Utah’s 197.700 and clinch a share of the 2023 Pac-12 Regular Season Championship.

The 197.950 is the highest score inside Gill Coliseum in program history.

"There aren’t enough words to describe how much I appreciate Beaver Nation," head coach Tanya Chaplin said. "Michael and I have been doing this for 26 years now and today was one of the proudest days of my career. I’ve always said that our home fans were the seventh person up on the event. They really pushed us to perform at our best and I couldn’t be happier to get the win for them and our senior class that has meant so much to this program.”

Oregon State completes a second-straight undefeated season at home to wrap up a season-straight share of the Pac-12 title.

Sophomore Jade Carey swept the awards and now has 89 event titles in her career, while freshman Jennifer McMillan earned her first event title, sharing the podium on bars with a 9.950.

The Beavs sent out a senior class with over 360 hit routines, as Kayla Bird, Madi Dagen, Jenna Domingo and Kristina Peterson wrapped up their illustrious careers on top of the conference standings.

VAULT:

Garcia – 9.775

Letzsch –9.800

Briones – 9.800

Gonzales – 9.900

Dagen – 9.875

Carey – 9.925

Chavez – 9.850 (exh.)

BARS:

Beeman – 9.825

Miller – 9.800

Weaver – career-high 9.925

Caso – career-high 9.900

McMillan – career-high 9.950

Carey – 9.950

Bird – 9.700 (exh.)

BEAM:

Peterson – 9.875

Domingo – 9.825

Letzsch – 9.875

Gonzales – 9.900

Dagen – 9.925

Carey – 9.975

Young  – 9.950 (exh.)

FLOOR:

Miller – 9.875

Young – 9.850

Letzsch – 9.875

Gonzales – 9.875

Dagen – matched career-high 9.950

Carey – 9.975

Garcia – 9.800 (exh.)

Next up is PAC-12 championships in Utah on Saturday, March 18.

