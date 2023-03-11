Oregon State Gymnastics earn share of PAC-12 title

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A record 8,859 fans piled into Legendary Gill Coliseum on Saturday afternoon to watch the No. 13 Oregon State gymnastics team record their second-best score in program history with a 197.950 to defeat Utah’s 197.700 and clinch a share of the 2023 Pac-12 Regular Season Championship.
The 197.950 is the highest score inside Gill Coliseum in program history.
"There aren’t enough words to describe how much I appreciate Beaver Nation," head coach Tanya Chaplin said. "Michael and I have been doing this for 26 years now and today was one of the proudest days of my career. I’ve always said that our home fans were the seventh person up on the event. They really pushed us to perform at our best and I couldn’t be happier to get the win for them and our senior class that has meant so much to this program.”
Oregon State completes a second-straight undefeated season at home to wrap up a season-straight share of the Pac-12 title.
Sophomore Jade Carey swept the awards and now has 89 event titles in her career, while freshman Jennifer McMillan earned her first event title, sharing the podium on bars with a 9.950.
The Beavs sent out a senior class with over 360 hit routines, as Kayla Bird, Madi Dagen, Jenna Domingo and Kristina Peterson wrapped up their illustrious careers on top of the conference standings.
VAULT:
Garcia – 9.775
Letzsch –9.800
Briones – 9.800
Gonzales – 9.900
Dagen – 9.875
Carey – 9.925
Chavez – 9.850 (exh.)
BARS:
Beeman – 9.825
Miller – 9.800
Weaver – career-high 9.925
Caso – career-high 9.900
McMillan – career-high 9.950
Carey – 9.950
Bird – 9.700 (exh.)
BEAM:
Peterson – 9.875
Domingo – 9.825
Letzsch – 9.875
Gonzales – 9.900
Dagen – 9.925
Carey – 9.975
Young – 9.950 (exh.)
FLOOR:
Miller – 9.875
Young – 9.850
Letzsch – 9.875
Gonzales – 9.875
Dagen – matched career-high 9.950
Carey – 9.975
Garcia – 9.800 (exh.)
Next up is PAC-12 championships in Utah on Saturday, March 18.