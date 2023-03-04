Oregon State Gymnastics edged by Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. – Oregon State gymnastics sophomore Jade Carey became just the 13th NCAA gymnast to complete the Gym Slam with her first-career perfect score on beam, as OSU recorded the fifth-best score in program history with a 197.550 in defeat at Arizona State (197.725) on Saturday afternoon.
“I’m proud of the way our team stayed locked in on what we were doing,” head coach Tanya Chaplin said. “To follow up the highest score in program history with the second-best road score in program history is really unique and I think we continue to show growth from meet-to-meet. Jade has been working so hard for that 10.000 on beam and I was thrilled to see her finally rewarded with the perfect score.”
Carey’s 10th perfect score of her career joined her in elite NCAA company as one of 13 total gymnast and sixth Pac-12 gymnast to record a 10.000 on vault, bars, beam and floor. She now has 84 event titles in her careers, finishing first on bars, floor, beam and in the all-around on the day.
BARS:
Beeman – 9.825
Miller – 9.775
Weaver – 9.050
Caso – 9.825
McMillan – 9.800
Carey – 9.975
Briones – 9.750 (exh.)
VAULT:
Garcia – 9.825
Letzsch – career-high 9.875
Briones – 9.775
Gonzales – 9.875
Dagen – 9.850
Carey – 9.875
Chavez – 9.800 (exh.)
FLOOR:
Bird – 9.750
Miller – 9.825
Letzsch – 9.875
Gonzales – 9.900
Dagen – 9.875
Carey – 9.950
Garcia – 9.825 (exh.)
BEAM:
Peterson – 9.775
Domingo – 9.850
Letzsch – 9.900
Gonzales – career-high 9.975
Dagen – 9.900
Carey – career-high 10.000
Weaver – 9.775 (exh.)
The Beavers are back at Gill Coliseum on Saturday, March 11 against No.3 Utah at 2 PM.