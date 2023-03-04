 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oregon State Gymnastics edged by Arizona State

  • Updated
  • 0
Beavers fall short to Washington State

TEMPE, Ariz. – Oregon State gymnastics sophomore Jade Carey became just the 13th NCAA gymnast to complete the Gym Slam with her first-career perfect score on beam, as OSU recorded the fifth-best score in program history with a 197.550 in defeat at Arizona State (197.725) on Saturday afternoon.

“I’m proud of the way our team stayed locked in on what we were doing,” head coach Tanya Chaplin said. “To follow up the highest score in program history with the second-best road score in program history is really unique and I think we continue to show growth from meet-to-meet. Jade has been working so hard for that 10.000 on beam and I was thrilled to see her finally rewarded with the perfect score.”

Carey’s 10th perfect score of her career joined her in elite NCAA company as one of 13 total gymnast and sixth Pac-12 gymnast to record a 10.000 on vault, bars, beam and floor. She now has 84 event titles in her careers, finishing first on bars, floor, beam and in the all-around on the day.

BARS:

Beeman – 9.825

Miller – 9.775

Weaver – 9.050

Caso – 9.825

McMillan – 9.800

Carey – 9.975

Briones – 9.750 (exh.)

VAULT:

Garcia – 9.825

Letzsch – career-high 9.875

Briones – 9.775

Gonzales – 9.875

Dagen – 9.850

Carey – 9.875

Chavez – 9.800 (exh.)

FLOOR:

Bird – 9.750

Miller – 9.825

Letzsch – 9.875

Gonzales – 9.900

Dagen – 9.875

Carey – 9.950

Garcia – 9.825 (exh.)

BEAM:

Peterson – 9.775

Domingo – 9.850

Letzsch – 9.900

Gonzales – career-high 9.975

Dagen – 9.900

Carey – career-high 10.000

Weaver – 9.775 (exh.)

The Beavers are back at Gill Coliseum on Saturday, March 11 against No.3 Utah at 2 PM.

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

Recommended for you