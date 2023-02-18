Oregon State Gymnastics wins again, defeats Arizona

CORVALLIS-- No.12 Oregon State defeated Arizona 197.025 to 196.375 on Saturday afternoon, improving to 9-3-2 on the season.
"I thought our team did a great job staying locked in," head coach Tanya Chaplin said. "To set a program record on beam, after counting a fall on bars shows how mentally tough our team is. We stayed together for four rotations, and I thought that showed tonight. Jade continues to get stronger each week and it’s really fun to watch. I know our team is hungry to get on the road and look to improve our NQS over the next two weeks.”
Jade Carey had a perfect 10 on vault, beam and the floor routine.
Madi Dagen had a career high 9.950 on the floor routine.
Oregon State hits the road to Stanford to face the Cardinal on Friday, February 24 at 7 PM.