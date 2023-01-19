 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 ft at 13 seconds and east winds 5 kt or
less.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Oregon State hands Stanford it's first conference win

  • Updated
  • 0
OSU Generic

STANFORD, Calif.--- Oregon State stays winless on the road after loosing to the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday night. 

The Beavers took the court in the Bay Area 1-6 in conference play, while the Cardinal had yet to win a Pac 12 game this season. Despite Stanford's lack of success in conference play, Oregon State was over a ten point underdog. While the Beavers did make a huge push after halftime, they ultimately fell to the Cardinal 46-67.

Oregon State kept it close for the first ten minutes with 3-pointers from Glenn Taylor Jr., who lead the Beavs in scoring with 11 points, and Jordan Pope. But Stanford got hot, taking a 12 point lead after 14 minutes, and 31-22 lead at half.

The Beavers made a big push to start the second half. Glenn Taylor Jr. put up another 3-pointer as part of a 14-0 run by Oregon State, which cut their deficit to 31-30, but that was all the Beavers had to show on Thursday night.

Stanford proceeded to score 17 unanswered points on the way to a twenty one point victory over Oregon State. 

The Cardinal improves 1-7 in conference play, while The Beavers fall to 1-7 in the Pac 12.

The Beavers will be back on the court on Saturday at Cal. 

