Oregon State hands Stanford it's first conference win

STANFORD, Calif.--- Oregon State stays winless on the road after loosing to the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday night.
The Beavers took the court in the Bay Area 1-6 in conference play, while the Cardinal had yet to win a Pac 12 game this season. Despite Stanford's lack of success in conference play, Oregon State was over a ten point underdog. While the Beavers did make a huge push after halftime, they ultimately fell to the Cardinal 46-67.
Oregon State kept it close for the first ten minutes with 3-pointers from Glenn Taylor Jr., who lead the Beavs in scoring with 11 points, and Jordan Pope. But Stanford got hot, taking a 12 point lead after 14 minutes, and 31-22 lead at half.
The Beavers made a big push to start the second half. Glenn Taylor Jr. put up another 3-pointer as part of a 14-0 run by Oregon State, which cut their deficit to 31-30, but that was all the Beavers had to show on Thursday night.
Stanford proceeded to score 17 unanswered points on the way to a twenty one point victory over Oregon State.
The Cardinal improves 1-7 in conference play, while The Beavers fall to 1-7 in the Pac 12.
The Beavers will be back on the court on Saturday at Cal.